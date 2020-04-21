Kassius Ohno Confirms WWE Departure

The former Kassius Ohno has confirmed that he is no longer with WWE. As seen below, Chris Hero changed his Twitter name and handle, and posted a highlight video. He captioned the video with, “#ChrisHeroIsBack.”

The video features black & white footage of Ohno in WWE, then color footage of the wrestling veteran as Hero. Hero was a part of the recent WWE releases. He’d been with the company since 2016 after his original run from 2011-2013. The most recent run saw Ohno mostly used in the WWE NXT UK brand.