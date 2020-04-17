Kassius Ohno Not Released By WWE

Despite speculation on social media this week, Kassius Ohno is still with WWE. Ohno is still a member of the WWE roster as of mid-week, according to PWInsider. There has been some speculation on Ohno’s possible release because it was pointed out on Twitter how he is listed on the WWE Alumni roster.

Ohno, who was re-hired by WWE in 2017, has been working the WWE NXT UK brand for the most part, but he’s been listed on the Alumni roster for a while now. People noticed his spot on the Alumni roster this week and speculated that he was among the NXT cuts. While Ohno has been on the Alumni roster for some time, he’s also been on the NXT UK roster. As noted, there are more NXT cuts expected to be made this week, but not confirmed as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.