Katsuyori Shibata Asked To Work With Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson

In a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Katsuyori Shibata has asked to work with AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

On the November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Shibata made a surprise appearance stopping an attack by PAC on the All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy.

After running off PAC, a recovered Orange Cassidy offered Shibata the All-Atlantic Title open contract which was promptly signed to make the match between Cassidy and Shibata official.

While Shibata vs Bryan Danielson is a dream match, there is no official word yet if that dream match will become a reality.

Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Title against Katsuyori Shibata on the November 4th episode of AEW Rampage.