Kay Lee Ray Celebrates 600 Days As NXT UK Women’s Champion

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is celebrating a big milestone in her title reign. Today marks day 600 of KLR’s reign as champion. She took to Twitter to mark the milestone.

“600 days. Wanna fight about it? #FOREVERCHAMPION #NXTUK #WWE #WWEUK @WWE #NXT #WWENXT,” she wrote.

KLR became the fourth NXT UK Women’s Champion in history back on August 31, 2019 after defeating Toni Storm at the “Takeover: Cardiff” event. Ray’s last title defense came on March 4 when she retained over Meiko Satomura. Before that she retained over Jinny on January 21, over Isla Dawn on December 17, over Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere match on November 19, over Niven in a regular match on September 24, which was her first defense after NXT UK re-started from the six month hiatus they were forced to take due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is KLR’s full tweet-