News On This Week’s WWE Main Event, Kayden Carter/Kacy Catanzaro WWE PC Video

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode features Liv Morgan defeating WWE NXT’s Santana Garrett, and Humberto Carrillo defeating Shelton Benjamin, which was the main event of the show. WWE has been taping Main Event episodes at the closed-set Performance Center. The episodes can be seen on Hulu.

– Below is the latest video with “Team Ninja” from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The video features NXT Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, who previously pushed for their own series together, as they teamed together for the first time in more than 4 months. Carter and Catanzaro teamed up for a dark match win over Santana Garrett and Aliyah before the March 11 NXT TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center.