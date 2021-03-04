Kayla Braxton Comes Out As Bi-sexual On Twitter

WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton took to Twitter last night and announced that she is bi-sexual. Kayla said she’s “over having to choose” her ethnicity and her sexual orientation.

“My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi. [sunglasses emoji],” she wrote.

Kayla has since deactivated or deleted her Twitter account. The page at @KaylaBraxtonWWE now says, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Kayla’s announcement received positive reactions from fans and wrestlers, including Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but she was also met with some negative feedback. This isn’t the first or second time Braxton has deactivated her Twitter account in the last few years, so it’s likely she will be back soon. She remains on Instagram at @kaylabraxtonwwe.

Here are screenshots from the tweets-