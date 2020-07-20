Kayla Braxton Comments On Having The CoronaVirus

Kayla Braxton tweeted this morning to post a statement on her fight with the CoronaVirus. She returned to work on SmackDown and at Extreme Rules this weekend, after being away since June with her second case of the virus. She previously revealed that she tested positive the first time in early March, then again in June.

Braxton took to Twitter early this morning and issued a statement on her positive test results and responses she received from fans online. Here is the full statement-