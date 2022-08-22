Kayla Braxton Fires Back at Former WWE Star Who Mocked Her for Coming Out

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton responded on Twitter to a former co-worker who had made fun of her for coming out last year.

Braxton tweeted the following:

“A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”

Although Braxton did not mention the name of the individual, only former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas is currently featured on TMZ.com. The video of Atlas’ arrest from back in May was published by TMZ today.