Kayla Braxton Praised Backstage Over Her Response To Covid-19 Diagnosis

Kayla Braxton has been receiving a lot of praise backstage for her transparency in announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a report by Fightful. She has also been praised by her fellow co-workers. Braxton recently confirmed she had tested positive for the coronavirus on June 25th. This was her second battle with COVID-19 after she had it back in March.

Braxton is receiving praise for allowing WWE to reveal her name in an internal memo, along with how she originally contracted the virus. It should be noted that WWE has not named anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or sent out another internal memo in recent weeks despite numerous positive tests.

As we’ve been reporting, several main roster WWE Superstars are upset at what they call a “total lack of communication” from WWE regarding the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests. Up until several weeks ago before the major outbreak, WWE had only been doing temperature checks. AEW has been doing official testing, including nose swabs, for months now.