Kayla Braxton Reacts To Charly Caruso’s Post About Donald Trump Protecting Women

Former WWE personality Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) expressed support for Donald Trump on Election Day 2024 in the United States.

She stated, “ELECTION DAY IS UPON US 🇺🇸 Biggest question to ask yourself is ‘are you better off now than four years ago?’ I have chosen to support a candidate who will put Americans first, reduce inflation, protect women by keeping men out of their safe spaces and sports, secure our border, bring back law and order, lower crime, have strong international relations to prevent us from going to WW3, and will restore overall normalcy to our country. It’s not about the ‘vibes’ or a candidate’s personality, it’s about policy. See everyone on the other side! 🇺🇸 #TrumpVance2024 #MAGA”

Fellow former WWE personality Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) issued a response:

“Protect women? Girl, where?

Guys in no way was my retweet an aim at her as a person. Just an aim at her take. It’s in all of our right to speak up about our opinion and she spoke on hers. I just strongly disagree. And that’s okay. Let’s not make this a hateful thread, please and thanks.”

