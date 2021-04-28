Kayla Braxton Sets The Record Straight About Her and Covid-19

Kayla Braxton wrote the following on Twitter in regards to her testing positive for Covid-19 last year and people claiming that she had it more than once:
“The very beginning of April of last year I contracted covid and I took necessary precautions. Remember – it was a new virus back then. I recovered and tested again 3 weeks later. It came back positive but had no symptoms. I announced this. But like many tests back then – it was picking up dead cells from the first time. And turned out to be a false positive. I’ve had covid only once. So after a year of dealing with you trolls, come up with something new to roast me about so you can feel better about yourself.”
