Kayla Braxton Speaks Out About Her Decision To Leave WWE

Kayla Braxton published a statement in June 2024 confirming her departure from WWE.

Braxton was asked during her appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show if her contract had expired.

She said, “I was under contract. Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself, after eight years; I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to (accomplish) anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company.

I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable, I just knew it was time for me to peace out.”



