As of Tuesday morning, WWE personality Kayla Braxton’s Twitter account has been deactivated. On Monday night, Braxton tweeted about Covid-19 and how fans were sending “disgusting tweets” to her:

“While I was at work tonight, I got a call that someone very close to me died of covid. And as I logged on to this platform tonight, I noticed multiple disgusting tweets tagging me to make jokes about me when I had the virus early this year. FU*K you.”