Kazuchika Okada Addresses Why He Will Be Training New NJPW Recruits

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently reviewing the latest batch of applications from individuals that hope to pursue a career in the world of professional wrestling. Those chosen will have a golden opportunity as they will be coached by NJPW megastar Kazuchika Okada. During an interview with Nikkan Spa!, Okada explained that he is taking on this role because he feels NJPW needs more stars. He knows that he won’t be the top guy forever and wants to help create the new top star in NJPW:

“I want to create stars who will lead New Japan in the future. In order to create a star, it is faster if a star teaches a star, isn’t it? Besides, I myself did not originally come to New Japan as a member of the wrestling elite. Although I entered the world after graduating from junior high school, I did not have a spectacular record in amateur wrestling like other wrestlers. When I first joined Toryumon [Ultimo Dragon’s wrestling school], I couldn’t even do 500 squats and everyone around me kept telling me that I was no good. I am proud to say that I have something to teach a wide range of people because of this experience. I want to give back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling by raising the next top person myself.

If someone can beat me, that means he is a star among stars. I want more and more people like that to join us. It is with such people that the future of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will exist. We must pass on to the next generation the sashes that have been passed down from one generation to the next for the past 50 years. To do that, we need stars and the more stars we have, the better. I wish I could stay at the top for another 100 years, but that is impossible. There is a limit to how long I can stay at the top. By nurturing such a top star with my own hands, I can repay New Japan Pro-Wrestling and engrave the name of Okada Kazuchika in the history of the wrestling world as the man who created a new top star”

