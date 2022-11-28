Kazuchika Okada Addresses Working Relationship Between STARDOM & NJPW

Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he thinks it would be good for NJPW and STARDOM to keep working together: “I think it’s a good thing that we have such a large audience. I wonder what the company will do from now on, and maybe it would be better to get involved from time to time. STARDOM wrestlers might bring back New Japan customers, and vice versa. I think it was a good way to go.”

On how the collaboration shouldn’t happen every year, comparing it to the Olympics or the World Cup: “I think we should fix what is wrong with it… But I don’t think we should do it too often. The Olympics and the World Cup are not interesting if they are held every year. I don’t think anything will change unless it has that kind of value. If we do [it consistently], people will say, ‘It was just like this last year, wasn’t it?'”

Check out the complete Kazuchika Okada interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.