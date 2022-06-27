Kazuchika Okada Comments On AEW Forbidden Door: “The Door Is Closed”

Kazuchika Okada is thankful following his appearance at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Following his performance in the four-way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship with Jay White, Adam Cole and “Hangman” Adam Page, the Japanese legend took to social media to thank the fans.

“Thank you Chicago,” he wrote. “Thank you AEW.”

Okada then remarked about the Forbidden Door being closed, but vowing to open it once again at some point in the future.

“The door is closed,” he said. “But I’ll open the door again. See you next time.”

