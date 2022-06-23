Kazuchika Okada Makes His First Appearance on AEW Dynamite

During the June 22nd 2022 edition of Dynamite, former IWGP World Champion and NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada made his AEW debut. After Jay White and Adam Cole attacked “Hangman” Adam Page, Okada interfered to defend him.
White will defend the IWGP championship against Page, Cole, and Okada at Forbidden Door, it was later revealed.
The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo
