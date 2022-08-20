Kazuchika Okada Taking a Break From NJPW After Winning G1 Climax 32 Tournament

Will Ospreay was defeated by Kazuchika Okada in the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament final. He now has the opportunity to contend at Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

For the first time since his victory, Okada spoke to NJPW’s website and said that he is feeling grateful.

“I woke up this morning, and the first thing I felt was gratitude. Gratitude to my opponent yesterday, Will Ospreay, but also to all of the wrestlers who were involved in the tournament, and the staff and fans that made everything possible. I really felt that it was because of everyone’s efforts that I was able to perform at the level I perform and win.”

In the last 24 hours, Okada’s wife also gave birth to their newborn son. In order to spend more time with his family, he intends to take a break from NJPW.

“I’ve been lucky enough to receive some paternity leave from the company, which I’m very grateful for, and as I take a little bit of time off, I’ll be refreshing and then coming back to kick ass in the next tour.”