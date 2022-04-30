Kazuchika Okada Teases Matches With CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada commented on possibly making an appearance for AEW during an interview with SI.com:

“Never say never. I’m always happy for more people to know about New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Kazuchika Okada.”

He also revealed several names that he could wrestle against:

“Forbidden Door with AEW has just been announced, and all the fans are predicting various matches. I believe the day will come when I wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.”

“There are a lot of truly great professional wrestlers out there and a lot of possible dream matches. If running me and Kenny [Omega] back really is a dream match, well then that’s definitely a direction to take.”