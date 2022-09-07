Keiji Muto to Retire at Tokyo Dome in February 2023

The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:
[KEIJI MUTO TO RETIRE AT TOKYO DOME FEB.23 2023]
All-star line-up expected for February supercard
September 7, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tokyo, JAPAN: Pro Wrestling NOAH is pleased to announce that the date and location of Keiji Muto’s retirement match has been decided.
KEIJI MUTO: GRAND FINAL
PRO WRESTLING “LAST” LOVE
～HOLD OUT～
・February 21, 2023 (Tuesday) Tokyo
・Tokyo Dome Open 15:00 / Start 17:00
President Takeda: “I think it will be a pro wrestling all-star format instead of all-NOAH stars on 2.21.23”
Masahiro Chono: “To everyone, please watch Muto’s life as a wrestler until the end. Thank you very much.”
For general event inquiries on Keiji Muto’s Tokyo Dome event in February, reach us through our homepage’s contact form.