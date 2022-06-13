Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) has announced his retirement from the ring during Sunday’s CyberFight Festival 2022.

Mutoh has been out of action since January due to a hip ailment, but he returned to the ring last month. He will need a hip replacement if the hip becomes malformed, and he will be unable to wrestle.

He will retire next spring and revealed that he will have five more matches before his retirement.

Mutoh indicated that it was the doctor’s decision to have him retire, and not a personal choice he made.

He began his professional wrestling career in 1980 and has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship four times as well as the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

