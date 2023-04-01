Keiji Mutoh Wants Large Scale Tryouts Similar To The WWE In Japan

Pro Wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh was inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame as The Great Muta on March 31st in Los Angeles.

The WWE held two huge tryouts on March 30, also in Los Angeles, to find potential new stars for the company. WWE coach Steve Corino invited Mutoh to visit and view the tryouts. Mutoh was reunited with WWE Head Coach Matthew Bloom, who competed in AJPW as Giant Bernard as he sat in on the tryouts.

Mutoh was completely overwhelmed by the size of the WWE tryouts. He indicated that he would like to have pro wrestling tryouts as big as these back in Japan.

“I want to do a tryout of this scale in Japan as well. Even if Noah can’t do it alone, it would be interesting to have several groups come together for an audition.” said Mutoh.

Keiji Mutoh officially retired from professional wrestling in February 2022. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class by Ric Flair.

(H/T to Tokyo Sports for the transcribed quote)