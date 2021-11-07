Keith Lee Allegedly Had ‘Attitude Problems’ In WWE Due To Being Frustrated

During his VIP audio podcast, longtime wrestling journalist Wade Keller of PWTorch.com discussed Keith Lee being released from WWE. Here is what Keller said about the situation:

“Keith Lee, I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people that were rooting for him behind the scenes, became frustrated with him. He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or, as one wrestler told me tonight, ‘perceived attitude issues,’ edging a little bit, others have said outright… attitude problems. He just was frustrated. I’ve heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era, about being asked to do a job.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Here is the audio clip from Keller’s podcast: