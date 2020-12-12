Keith Lee and Others Sent Back To The WWE Performance Center For More Training

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Vince McMahon “threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster” and specifically had issues with some of the larger wrestlers.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is also reporting that an edict came from Vince for several talents to work on “refining and improving their in-ring skills.” Johnson noted the following:

“PWInsider.com can confirm that Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin and AJ Styles’ bodyguard Omos are among the contingent that the company has been working with on improving and refining their work inside the ring with those talents taking part in regular workouts at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

In Meltzer’s report, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak were listed as the instructors for those classes.