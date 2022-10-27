Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland New #1 Contenders for AEW World Tag Team Titles

The new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.
Swerve In Our Glory defeated AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a non-title match on this week’s AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, VA to become the new #1 contenders to The Acclaimed, who were scouting the match alongside Billy Gunn. Before the match, FTR stated that they would begin the final chapter of their legacy as they sought to add another set of gold to their current reigns.
Strickland delivered a low blow to Dax Harwood, allowing Lee to hit the Jackhammer for the pin and win, while The Gunn Club restrained Cash Wheeler. After the match, the Gunn Club attacked FTR, but The Acclaimed saved them.
Lee and Strickland presented the titles to The Acclaimed at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21. They have not yet had their rematch.
There’s no word on when Lee and Strickland will face The Acclaimed, but it could happen at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19.
Here are a few highlights from the match:
#SwerveInOurGlory (@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee) make their way to the ring for this No. 1 Contender's match!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/V9djyIvMgj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
They are the IWGP, ROH, and AAA World Tag Team Champions – #FTR!@cashwheelerftr & @daxftr#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eiJ0pWkBEX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
#AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheAcclaimed, with #DaddyAss, keeping a close eye on this No. 1 Contender's Match!@platinumMax @bowens_official @RealBillyGunn#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IFVbIX7pKf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
.@RealKeithLee single-handedly taking out #FTR!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eJPMNpZuHV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
.@DaxFTR relentlessly taking it to @swerveconfident!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2aX2gOrZ6g
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
#SwerveInOurGlory just inches from victory with that powerbomb!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SZ51g6q2tw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
Insane physicality by #FTR!@daxFTR @cashwheelerFTR
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/o0l5oIRBuJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!@swerveconfident @RealKeithLee
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wVgJbw7uu2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022