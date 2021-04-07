Keith Lee Announced For WWE Watch Along

RAW Superstar Keith Lee will be returning to WWE programming this week as he participates in the Watch Along episode for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event on Thursday night.

WWE announced this afternoon that Lee will join Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Dominik Mysterio and others to be announced for the Watch Along stream on Thursday night. The stream will be hosted by Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla of The Bump.

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air as of late. He has been out of action since early February, and it was reported in late March that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. You can click here for the latest backstage updates on his status, along with an interesting message he sent fans a few weeks ago.

As noted before, former WWE on-air personality Cathy Kelley will be returning to WWE programming tonight as she participates in the Watch Along episode for Takeover Night 1, along with WWE United States Champion Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. In an update, WWE has also announced The Way and others to be announced for that stream. It will also be hosted by Camp, Mack and Pappolla.

The Takeover Watch Along episodes will air live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.