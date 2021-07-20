Keith Lee Comments On His Return To RAW, Mia Yim On Being Proud

Keith Lee took to Twitter after last night’s WWE RAW and thanked fans. As noted, last night’s RAW saw Lee make his long-awaited return to action after being out since February. He answered the Open Challenge set by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but came up short. Lee received a big home state pop for his return, and commented on how that gave him goosebumps.

“Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen. #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless,” Lee wrote.

Lee’s fiancée Mia Yim also made several tweets on his return. “You guys… this is huge. Tears of joy. So happy and proud. Nothing keeps him down. #BaskInMyGlory @RealKeithLee #WWERAW,” she wrote in one post.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “Win or lose. PROUD. #BaskInMyGlory @RealKeithLee #WWERaw”

As reported before, Lashley was confronted by a returning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg after the win over Lee. They are rumored to face off at SummerSlam.

