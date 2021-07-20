Keith Lee Comments On His Return To RAW, Mia Yim On Being Proud

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Keith Lee took to Twitter after last night’s WWE RAW and thanked fans. As noted, last night’s RAW saw Lee make his long-awaited return to action after being out since February. He answered the Open Challenge set by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but came up short. Lee received a big home state pop for his return, and commented on how that gave him goosebumps.

“Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen. #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless,” Lee wrote.

Lee’s fiancée Mia Yim also made several tweets on his return. “You guys… this is huge. Tears of joy. So happy and proud. Nothing keeps him down. #BaskInMyGlory @RealKeithLee #WWERAW,” she wrote in one post.

She added in a follow-up tweet, “Win or lose. PROUD. #BaskInMyGlory @RealKeithLee #WWERaw”

As reported before, Lashley was confronted by a returning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg after the win over Lee. They are rumored to face off at SummerSlam.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR