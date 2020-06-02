Keith Lee Comments On The Black Lives Matter Movement

Keith Lee wrote the following on Instagram regarding the Black Lives Matter movement:

“***If you are going to read this, read it ALL*** It has been quite heart warming seeing many of my peers, strangers, and friends embrace things such as #BlackLivesMatters recently.

It is extremely sad to me that it has taken such extreme circumstances for that to come to fruition. And yet… There are still many who misunderstand the phrase.

I am a person who has been stopped by police for going for a walk. Or….for going on a jog. Even simply stargazing at night (clear skies are not always available in the city). Even with those experiences, I never once considered the idea that ‘all cops are bad’ because thoughts like that are just as narrow minded and short sighted as racism.

As a guy that is firmly #ForHumanity, I believe #AllLivesMatter. Truly. Unfortunately….the people use that phrase often think #BlackLivesMatter mean *only* black lives matter.

I think….my fellow humans…..that my friends, family, the people online….they just want black lives to ALSO matter. Nothing more. It is simple, but says so much.

#BlackLivesMatterToo”