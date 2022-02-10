Keith Lee Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut

New AEW star Keith Lee took to Twitter today with his first public comments since making his debut on AEW Dynamite last night.

As noted, Lee made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite from Atlantic City and defeated Isiah Kassidy in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, earning his spot at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of the ladder match will receive a future title shot against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

In an update, Lee, who changed his Twitter name to “All E Leet” today, thanked his supporters for the warm welcome back and looked ahead to the future.

“We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that’s on the front of my hoodie…. thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me….let’s grind. #ForwardMarch,” Lee wrote.

Lee also acknowledged several people that praised his debut including Mick Foley: