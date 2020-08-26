Keith Lee Issues Statement Regarding His Music Changing

Keith Lee wrote the following on Twitter in response to fans that have been upset about his theme music being changed on WWE RAW:
Music is out of my hands.
Period.
Leave it be. I'll sort it out later.
— Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020
Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP
— Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020
Of course I don't *have* to. I don't owe anyone an explanation. It is simply my way of showing respect to the people who have supported me.
I don't want people caught up on small things when what *should* be acknowledged is on my DEBUT, I mixed it up with Orton. WAY bigger deal https://t.co/abbK0Et9Dv
— Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020