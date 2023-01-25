Keith Lee Offers High-Praise To Dijak & Claudio Castagnoli

Do you see any similarities between Claudio Castagnoli and Dijak?

Keith Lee does.

During a recent appearance on the Attitude Era podcast for an in-depth interview, “Limitless” Lee spoke about the WWE NXT Superstar reminding him of the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member, noting they are both in his top list of workers in the ring.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Claudio Castagnoli being a hybrid athlete that can do outrageous stuff in the ring: “Claudio is someone I relate to as someone I would call a ‘hybrid athlete’, a big, strong dude that can just do outrageous stuff and I feel like he might be that person that could potentially be my next Dijak in terms of match quality.”

On how Dijak and Claudio would be in his top five in terms of opponents he could have great matches with: “So, it’s been so long now, I would put Dijak in my top five but it’s difficult obviously with being on the other side of the pond but I would say Claudio is definitely in the top five.”

Check out the complete Keith Lee interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.