Keith Lee On Possibly Wrestling Brock Lesnar

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee recently spoke with TV Insider and responded to critics who say he, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic are big guys who don’t need to be taking the unnecessary risks in the ring that they do. This week’s NXT main event saw Lee retain his title over Priest and Dijakovic in a Triple Threat.

“The answer I say to those people is step in the ring with a Donovan Dijakovic. Step in the ring with a Damian Priest,” Lee said. “Tell me you don’t have to step your game up at all. There are times I admit I like to show off because I’m capable of spectacular things and know it. I love it. It’s something I enjoy for me. There are also times where the competition is enough that I have to resort to those things. That’s the benefit and beauty of being a versatile competitor. I can adapt with who I’m in the ring with. That’s a great thing.”

Lee named WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the main one he looked to for inspiration when he was fine-tuning his style. He also looked at Shelton Benjamin, and WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, JBL & Ron Simmons. Lee also said he was inspired by “early and current” versions of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He was asked if he’d like to face The Beast down the line.

“I think it would be quite the pleasure and would be an honor to step in the ring with him,” Lee said. “Not only that, it’s another opportunity for me to make magic the only way Keith Lee can.”

Lee has a role in the upcoming kids movie from WWE Studios and Netflix, The Main Event. He revealed that the filming experience has created another passion. Lee was asked if he’s caught the acting bug.

“I think it’s more than a bug,” Lee admitted. “That experience created another passion for me. I enjoy entertainment as a whole from music to professional wrestling in terms of sport. Now film is something I did not expect to be as great as it was. I didn’t know what to expect. I enjoyed it so very much. It was an honor. I’m definitely hoping for more opportunities in that realm one way or another and reaching out and making things happen. Who knows?”