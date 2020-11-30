Keith Lee On Tonight’s RAW Triple Threat, Being Friends With Undertaker, NXT Run, & More

Keith Lee recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s WWE RAW. Lee will be in action on tonight’s show for the Sudden Death Triple Threat with AJ Styles and Riddle. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a future title shot, likely at the TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

Here are highlights from the interview-

This Monday’s Raw features a triple-threat match among yourself, AJ Styles and Riddle, with the winner getting a title shot against WWE champion Drew McIntyre. On the subject of champions, you wrestled U.S. champion Bobby Lashley last Monday. What stood out about working with Lashley?

I think Bobby Lashley and I are similar. He’s super strong, but he can also break out the athleticism, and his explosion is excellent. He’s the kind of guy that could potentially push me into different realms of combat, because of his power and resilience in the ring. What we could have seen, had MVP not interfered, could have been something monumental.

Taking a look at your work in NXT, there is potential for you to have a monumental rise as a top tier star on the main roster, taking your place at the table as the genuine face of Monday Night Raw. That is also the way it was headed in NXT. Taking a look back, your run in NXT ended so suddenly. Especially after gaining so much momentum, would you have preferred a longer stretch as NXT champion?

Most definitely. As monumental as it’s been to go to the main roster, I’m not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened.

I watch NXT, and obviously I have some friends there, and one that I’m fairly close to is Mr. Damian Priest, and I watch often to see how he’s doing. Kross went down in our match, then to have Finn [Bálor] as the new champion and he hurts his jaw, it’s hard. I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It’s difficult to think about. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, and I’ve hung with the top guys from Raw and some of them from SmackDown, but it’s been difficult to see the injuries.

I don’t know what would have happened if I had stayed a little bit longer. At the end of the day, we’re not always in control of our journey, and that’s just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that’s where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I’m doing.

I think that’s a great way to be honest without being critical, which is part of the Keith Lee charm. Also, where do we stand on gear and entrance music? Are you happy with both? Or is it still a work in progress?

I am very happy with my music. There is one little tweak I intend to make over time, but that’s got to be a timing thing and it’s got to be well done for me to make it work the way I want it to. I have some evolutionary ideas for my current music that just hit. In terms of the song itself, I wrote that myself and a lot of it is very personal. I’m very happy with being able to express myself in that manner. Even the track, the guys that did it are brilliant. I’m extremely happy with the way the track sounds. I’m happy with the music overall, and I look forward to the little tweaks I intend to make down the road.

As far as gear goes, my gear is the same as NXT except I have to wear a top right now. Is that my choice? No. But I do what I need to do in order to also keep the people I work for happy. At some point, I will get so big that it won’t matter what other people want because Keith Lee knows what’s best. Someone will figure that out at some point, and then I won’t be wearing a top anymore. Until then, I have no problem with this.

For those who don’t know, you have built a friendship with the Undertaker. How did that friendship develop? And what have you learned from him?

He’s a staple that has meant a ton to the business as a whole. It doesn’t matter what company you work for: That guy made an impact in some way, form or fashion. He’s someone that I respect, and I’ve definitely absorbed a lot of knowledge from him. I have spent a good amount of time with him, and the knowledge he imparted to me goes all the way back to 2008, way back when I was an extra [in WWE].

That was when I came across and introduced myself. All the way back then, from the point where he told me to make the things I do mean something, he’s had a huge impact on my career. He’s been a huge inspiration in terms of thought process and how my mind works for this business, but also a motivation to be different. This is someone I’ve looked up to, someone I’ve studied time and time again. Hearing him express his appreciation for how I present myself and how I wrestle, it means a lot.

It reminds me of when I sat down with Mark Henry and Booker T. When I hear the things they have to say about me, it’s surreal. It’s hard to digest sometimes, but it makes me more thankful for guys like William Regal and Dusty Rhodes. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t still be doing this. Thanks to them, their guidance and lighting a fire under my butt, I kept going. Now I’ve found myself in a position where the guys I look up to are honoring me. That’s like magic to me, and I’m super grateful.