Keith Lee On WWE Backstage, Impact On Tommy Dreamer’s Birthday, & More

– Next Wednesday’s “Miz & Mrs.” episode on the USA Network will feature another appearance by singer Ryan Cabrera as The Miz tries to land a spot on his new album. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

“A Star Isn’t Born: Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera’s new album.”

– Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer turns 49 years old today. Impact tweeted the following to wish a Happy Birthday to the ECW Original:

Happy birthday to the innovator of violence @THETOMMYDREAMER. pic.twitter.com/wLJcCYtvdv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 13, 2020

– Below is the second episode of the new four-part Tegan Nox mini-series, The Comeback, from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. This episode is titled, Is She Done?, and features a look at the WWE NXT Superstar suffering her second knee injury during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The video also features WWE’s Dr. Jeffery Westerfield, NXT UK Producer Glen Robinson, Wild Boar, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai.

For those who missed it, also below is the first episode that was released yesterday, titled, Who Is Tegan Nox? As noted, this series was released to build to Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a Street Fight at Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” event.

– WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was announced for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. Lee took to Twitter and said he’s honored to appear on the show.

“Considered me quite honored! I look forward to this first time appearance. Here’s to making #WWEBackstage …. #Limitless,” Lee wrote. You can see Lee’s tweet below, along with the WWE On FOX tweet: