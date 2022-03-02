Keith Lee Reacts To Reports That He Had An ‘Attitude Problem’ In WWE

Keith Lee did an interview with NYPost.com to talk about his AEW debut and other topics. Here is an excerpt:

Q: “When you see reports that ‘Keith Lee had an attitude problem, he was a little difficult backstage in WWE,’ how does that make you feel when that’s out there being talked about with you?”

A: “At the end of the day, man, I’m very much like these old school guys like I really don’t pay attention to the internet like that, and half the time I don’t really pay attention to the apps. Like I may post a thing and someone who helps me with my account may post a thing that’s trying to be positive for other people or promote what I do here in AEW, especially now. I feel like this. If there’s no truth to it then why should I give it any credence? This is going to sound arrogant and I don’t really care. At the end of the day it is beneath me and I treat it as such.”