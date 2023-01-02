Keith Lee Registers New Trademark

AEW star Keith Lee filed a new trademark for a stylized version of the letter “X” with trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins.

On December 28th, he filed the trademark the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandise and entertainment purposes.

The following is the filing’s description:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Lee was pushed as a top star in WWE NXT, where he won the North American Championship and the NXT Championship, but he found disappointment on the main roster as he went through gimmick changes before being released.

Last February, he was Tony Khan’s big free agent signing on Dynamite, where he defeated Isiah Kassidy in the Face of the Revolution qualifying match. He was later paired with Swerve Strickland, with whom he had a run as Tag Team Champions before losing the titles, and they are now feuding.