Keith Lee Responds To CM Punk’s Royal Rumble Comments

While appearing on WWE Backstage, CM Punk talked about the men’s Royal Rumble match and mentioned that he would like to see Keith Lee as the winner. Lee responded to Punk on Twitter with the following:
“Hmm….should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude.
The sentiment is most appreciated.”
Who does @CMPunk think should win the #RoyalRumble?
The man who faces @roderickstrong for the North American Championship on @WWENXT tomorrow: @RealKeithLee! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/ekxjfAI2hR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 22, 2020