Keith Lee Responds To Fan That Says He Is ‘Bitter’ About WWE Release

Keith Lee sent out a tweet about saying goodbye to his “Bearcat” singlet and a fan wrote the following comment:
“Why do they all leave so bitter.. go back to school. Literally the number 1 company in the world dropped you.. you’re obviously not good enough.”
Lee issued a response…
“Lol…this makes me laugh. It is quite clear that you are either intentionally ignorant, or just simply an imbecile.
I am far from bitter. I am grateful. And nothing in this tweet says anything bitter. It merely says bye to a singlet and looks toward the future.
Look inward.”
— Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021
Final moments….RIP to that singlet. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/hsJNDoQNGs
— Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021