Keith Lee Responds To Fan That Says He Is ‘Bitter’ About WWE Release

Keith Lee sent out a tweet about saying goodbye to his “Bearcat” singlet and a fan wrote the following comment:

“Why do they all leave so bitter.. go back to school. Literally the number 1 company in the world dropped you.. you’re obviously not good enough.”

Lee issued a response…

“Lol…this makes me laugh. It is quite clear that you are either intentionally ignorant, or just simply an imbecile.

I am far from bitter. I am grateful. And nothing in this tweet says anything bitter. It merely says bye to a singlet and looks toward the future.

Look inward.”

Lol…this makes me laugh. It is quite clear that you are either intentionally ignorant, or just simply an imbecile. I am far from bitter. I am grateful. And nothing in this tweet says anything bitter. It merely says bye to a singlet and looks toward the future. Look inward. https://t.co/kez9KkqlaU — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021