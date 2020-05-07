Keith Lee Reveals Who Influenced Him As A Kid

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee talked Randy Savage influencing him as a kid:

“Well as for the person that really inspired me at a very young age? It was Macho Man. It was the charisma, and the strength. Also the versatility that he displayed. Things like coming off the top rope. His entire demeanor was so different, unique, and it’s something that stuck with me pretty heavily.”

Lee also commented on his grandmother’s passion for wrestling also being an influence:

“But more than that? I think it was her passion and excitement when pro wrestling was happening. The way that she would bounce in her bed or kick her feet or clap her hands or yell at the TV! Any of those things.”