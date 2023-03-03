Keith Lee Says He Would Embrace Becoming A Dragon And Addresses His New Look

AEW star Keith Lee recently spoke with Fightful for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lee talked about his new look:

“The Keith Lee that left is actually not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that’s what inspired that look or return and all of that. I think that’s what inspired that look or return and all of that. I think in my previous interview, the exact terminology I used was a giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want to tell you what you need to look like and a lot of people that want to tell you what you need to look like. Instead, I decided to say, Okay, here’s reality, and I’ve actually made statements about this in the past that I had some of my first gray hairs at 16, which means they were coming in long before that, right? I want people to be comfortable with who they are. Now, don’t get me wrong. I want people to be the best versions of themselves, but not at the expense of their natural looks. While I want people to take care of themselves physically and do what they can to adhere to their health and things of that sort I’m going to be the trendsetter that says, ‘Okay, naturally gray hair, white hair, however you view it, I’m about to be the one that sets it off because I am who I am, and I don’t really care about what people say or think about me. I am going to be successful doing this. I’m going to change the game once again, as I always do.’ That’s really what it’s about.”

Lee also commented on a gimmick he would embrace:

“If I was going to present anything, and the only reason I haven’t is out of respect to Bryan Danielson, is I would be some form of a dragon because at the end of the day, I’m majestic as f**k. You can bleep that out. I am regal. I am at the top of the food chain. I am an anomaly. I am not the same as your average pro wrestler and I will own the sh*t out of that. I’m different and that’s the best part. I’m the one. Period.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)