Keith Lee Says Now He and Karrion Kross Have A Problem

WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee took to Twitter after last night’s main event, issuing a warning to Karrion Kross.

For those who missed it, the main event saw Kross punish Dominik Dijakovic while Lee watched from ringside. Kross then got the win, making Dijakovic pass out in the Kross Jacket.

Lee warned Kross that now there is a problem between the two.

“You know Kross….originally I was laughing at you because of how clearly terrified you were of eating that choke slam from @DijakovicWWE. But then you brought in the stairs because you were getting smashed in a straight up and down fight with Dijak. NOW….we have a problem,” Lee wrote.

Kross vs. Lee has been rumored for the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see Lee’s full tweet below: