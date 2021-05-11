Keith Lee Says “Today Is A Day That Can & Will Define The Future”

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

RAW star Keith Lee took to Twitter today with two cryptic tweets. He tweeted earlier this afternoon and said today is the day that can and will define the future. Lee wrote-

“Today is a day that can and will define the future. The wheels can have motion and move forward….or…. they can stop completely. ……Make your wheels turn. Accept no substitute.”

Lee then tweeted a photo that shows him next to a NXT War Games steel cage, which has fans speculating on possible meanings behind the photo.

There’s no word yet on if Lee’s tweets are related to anything specific. You can see both of the new tweets below. Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air as of late. He has been out of action on RAW since early February and there have been several rumors on his status, if he’s cleared or not by WWE, and potential testing he had done for rumored health issues in February.

