Keith Lee Marks One Year Since Dual NXT Championship Win

Keith Lee took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to fan comments on the one year anniversary of him becoming a dual champion for the WWE NXT brand.

Today marks one year since Lee defeated Adam Cole to capture the NXT Title, while already holding the NXT North American Title, in the main event of the Great American Bash Night 2 special. He would relinquish the North American Title two weeks later, and begin feuding with Karrion Kross, who is the current NXT Champion in his second reign. Kross defeated Lee to begin his first NXT Title reign, at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. That was Lee’s final NXT match as he was called up to RAW on the August 24 post-SummerSlam show.

He wrote the following today in response to fan tweets-

“Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends….there is zero quit IN me. So don’t you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you.”

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air for months now as he last wrestled in February, and is reportedly not cleared to return. There is still no word yet on when Lee will be back in action, or why he has been away.