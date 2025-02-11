Keith Lee Was Backstage At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite Amid Injury Recovery

There has been a positive update regarding Keith Lee, who has been away from AEW TV for over a year due to medical issues.

Lee was originally slated to face Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End 2023, but he was pulled from the event after not being medically cleared to compete. Previously, Lee revealed on Twitter/X that he had been dealing with an injury since September 2022 and, while it was “mostly well taken care of,” things worsened following ROH Final Battle. He later disclosed on a private account that he would need two surgeries to address the issue.

According to PWInsider.com, Lee was backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite in Athena, GA—marking the first time he has been at an AEW event in a while. While his return timeline remains unclear, his presence backstage is seen as a positive step toward his eventual comeback.

Additionally, a recent photo from December showed a slimmer-looking Keith Lee, which could indicate positive progress in his recovery. Click here to check it out.

Although there is still no official medical clearance for his in-ring return, his attendance at AEW Dynamite suggests that he is on the road to recovery. Fans and fellow wrestlers continue to send well wishes, hoping for a speedy return to action.

With AEW’s ever-evolving landscape, a Keith Lee return could bring fresh storylines and opportunities—especially with his unfinished business with Swerve Strickland.