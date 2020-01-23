Keith Lee Wins The NXT North American Championship (Video)

Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong on this week’s edition of WWE NXT to capture the North American Title. You can check out footage from the match below:
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
What Vince McMahon Told Rusev About The Lana – Bobby Lashley Storyline
Entertainment reporter Jim Alexander, recently interviewed Miroslav “Rusev” Barnyashev. Rusev opens up about his current controversial angle with Lana and Lashley. His thoughts on...
Latest News On Edge’s WWE Return, Rey Mysterio’s Condition After RAW
- In regards to Edge denying rumors about a WWE in-ring comeback, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following during his audio hotline: "I stand...
How WWE Superstars Reportedly Feel About AEW’s TV Deal
WWE stars are reportedly happy for AEW in regards to AEW Dynamite's TV contract with TNT being extended through 2023. Morale in WWE is...
Possible Royal Rumble Entrant Spoiler and Tease From NXT Star
- Naomi is expected back on WWE television in the near future as part of the Smackdown brand. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the...
Keith Lee Responds To CM Punk’s Royal Rumble Comments
While appearing on WWE Backstage, CM Punk talked about the men's Royal Rumble match and mentioned that he would like to see Keith Lee...