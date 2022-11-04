Keith Lee With Rick Ross Backstage At AEW Dynamite (Photo), AEW Gives Ryan Nemeth “Happy Birthday” Shout-Out

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: Keith Lee)

– Keith Lee of “Swerve in our Glory” shared the following photo via social media of rap star Rick Ross and himself standing backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland at this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show.

– The official Twitter feed of All Elite Wrestling shared the following “Happy Birthday” shout-out tweet to “Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth.

