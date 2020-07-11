Keith Lee’s Biggest NXT Wins, Bayley and Sasha Banks Want A Break, The New Day

– You can check out this week’s WWE “NXT Top 5 video” below. This episode looks at Keith Lee’s Top 5 Biggest NXT Wins:

– WWE has announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will be defending their titles against The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) on Monday’s RAW broadcast. Bayley tweeted the following, looking at their busy schedule as of late:

“You guys we literally just wrestled on SD and beat the former champs please LET US BREATHE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! can we put this off to take a nap.”

– WWEShop.com is now selling a new “World-Famous 8-Time Champs” shirt for The New Day: