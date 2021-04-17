Keith Lee’s Latest Comments Regarding His Absence From WWE Television

Keith Lee, who has been out of action for over two months, wrote the following regarding his absence from WWE television:

Lee’s last match was on the February 8th edition of RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee had been scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21st but was pulled from the event. No official reason has been disclosed for Lee’s absence.

