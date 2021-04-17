Keith Lee’s Latest Comments Regarding His Absence From WWE Television

Keith Lee, who has been out of action for over two months, wrote the following regarding his absence from WWE television:

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment… whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return…and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

Much 💜. I'll make sure to etch my name in the history books again. https://t.co/oJ5TE46q4B — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 13, 2021

Lee’s last match was on the February 8th edition of RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee had been scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21st but was pulled from the event. No official reason has been disclosed for Lee’s absence.