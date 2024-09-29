Kelani Jordan Opens Up About Her Growth As A Wrestler

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including her growth as a wrestler.

Jordan said, “I definitely think I’ve grown a lot, not just in the ring, but as a person and as Kelani Jordan, I think I’m starting to get more confident in my abilities. I definitely still have a long way to go. I think something that I do want to keep improving on is just my promo work in the ring because something that is very different for me is in gymnastics, you tune everyone out. But in wrestling, you listen to the fans so that way you can connect with them. So that’s something that I really want to improve on.”

On her improvements:

“But I feel like overall, I’m definitely like improving. I think just having matches with all these incredible women that we have at the Performance Center and even people who come down for a main roster has helped me honestly just build confidence and trust myself. Like I’ve trained for this. We have great coaches at the Performance Center who prepared me. So I just feel the biggest growth I have is confidence.”

You can check out Jordan’s comments in the video below.

