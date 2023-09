You can pencil in a new match expected for the next WWE NXT premium live event.

Ahead of Saturday night’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 special event from Bakersfield, California, WWE has announced a new match.

The company released a NXT exclusive video following Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show, which features Kelani Jordan issuing a challenge to Blair Davenport.

Check out the video below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 results coverage.